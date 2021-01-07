Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NGVC opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter worth $102,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

