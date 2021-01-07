Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE NRP opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 37.70% and a negative net margin of 152.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,568 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

