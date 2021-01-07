Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Trading Up 6.9%

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 303,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 476,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 4.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 42,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $176,785.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.23% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

