Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.59. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 91,789 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

