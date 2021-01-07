Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Shares Gap Down to $6.00

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $5.65. Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 407,237 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £20.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.07.

In related news, insider Scott Fletcher purchased 250,000 shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($16,331.33).

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. The company also explores for and develops coal mine.

