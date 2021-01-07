NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCSM. BidaskClub raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.33.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NCS Multistage stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 251.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of NCS Multistage worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

