Nectar (NEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.22 Million

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Nectar has traded 103.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $20,268.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $10.39 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.29 or 1.00199854 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

