Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.48.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.77 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

