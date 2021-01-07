Neo (NEO) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.66 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $22.03 or 0.00056579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 53.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00449251 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014771 BTC.

About Neo

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

