NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NPTN. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,488. The company has a market cap of $456.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 14.3% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

