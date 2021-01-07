Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) (TSE:NEPT) Trading Down 0.9%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) (TSE:NEPT)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.19 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 792,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 495,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.03.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

