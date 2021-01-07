NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri Purchases 5,000 Shares

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,291.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 144,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NetSol Technologies worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

