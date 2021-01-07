New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Up 21.5%

Shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) were up 21.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 789,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 496,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

