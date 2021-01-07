New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.0% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.71. 7,443,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

