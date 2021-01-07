New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.39. 1,262,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,947. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,292,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

