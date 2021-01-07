New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after buying an additional 753,285 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,433,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,859,000 after buying an additional 710,250 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 29,250,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,383,637. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

