New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.52. 10,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $82.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

