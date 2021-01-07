New England Research & Management Inc. Has $593,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,748 shares of company stock worth $4,145,376. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $477.31. 133,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.84. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.