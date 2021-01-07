New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,611,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,369,496. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $414.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

