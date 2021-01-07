New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 402 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,414,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,334. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

