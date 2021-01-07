New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 6,225 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after buying an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,452,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

Shares of LLY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,327. The firm has a market cap of $158.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

