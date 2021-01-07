New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.7% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after acquiring an additional 808,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after buying an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $39,310,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,564. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.