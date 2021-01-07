New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,495. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 633,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

