New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Up 5.7%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shares rose 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $59.18. Approximately 390,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 355,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.99.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 652,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,693,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25,869.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 203,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

