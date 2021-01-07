New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from New York City REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYC. B. Riley began coverage on New York City REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

