NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.92

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 29358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXE. BidaskClub upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

