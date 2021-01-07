NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £77,941.50 in Stock

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 7,682 ($100.37) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,785.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,011.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46. NEXT plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,730 ($100.99).

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

NEXT plc (NXT.L) Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

