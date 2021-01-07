Nicholas Melhuish Acquires 1,507 Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (JCH.L) (LON:JCH) insider Nicholas Melhuish bought 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 659 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £9,931.13 ($12,975.08).

LON:JCH opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 614.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 574.76. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 446 ($5.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

