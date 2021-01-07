Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS stock traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $71.94. 3,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,641. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $725.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.