Nimiq (NIM) Trading 31.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a market cap of $43.29 million and $3.12 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,770.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.30 or 0.03031462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00417203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01102101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00365408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00165673 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,866,177,471 coins and its circulating supply is 7,122,427,471 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

