Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE:NINE opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.70.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

