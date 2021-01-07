Nord/LB Reiterates “€6.70” Price Target for K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF)

Nord/LB set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDF. Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.35 ($8.65) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

SDF stock opened at €9.59 ($11.28) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €11.07 ($13.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

