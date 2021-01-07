Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $123.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

