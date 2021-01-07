Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 3,365 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group accounts for about 1.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

FWONK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,720. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

