Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 70,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 82,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.60.

ADP stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,285. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,381 shares of company stock valued at $12,891,500 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

