North Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) Trading 0.6% Higher

North Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:NMMCU) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.80. 15,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 30,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMMCU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000.

North Mountain Merger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NMMCU)

North Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

