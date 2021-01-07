Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $854.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,870 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,731,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,650,000 after acquiring an additional 471,645 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.