Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

NESRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Northern Star Resources stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204. Northern Star Resources has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $13.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

