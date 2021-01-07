Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.41.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $84.19. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

