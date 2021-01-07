Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Price Up 5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 16,685,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 40,847,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Novan alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Novan by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.