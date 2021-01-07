Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Novan stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Novan has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Novan by 284.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

