Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.20

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.20 and last traded at $57.02, with a volume of 5556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $341,124.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,593 shares of company stock worth $2,277,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 130,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

