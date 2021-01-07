Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, IDEX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $209,042.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00040212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.17 or 0.00288744 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00028199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.78 or 0.02664233 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012746 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BITBOX, Bitrue, Bitbns, Zebpay, Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinBene, Koinex, Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

