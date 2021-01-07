NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Trading Down 6.1%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.21. 1,524,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,302,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Canaccord Genuity downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Get NuVasive alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 217.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.