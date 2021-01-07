NuVasive’s (NUVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.83.

NUVA stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -272.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NuVasive by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,071 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

