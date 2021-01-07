Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of JFR opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.