Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NRK opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

