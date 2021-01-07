Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NXQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

