NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,494 shares of company stock valued at $31,088,707 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $504.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.