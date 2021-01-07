Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Gap Down to $1.52

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.52, but opened at $1.43. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 32,425 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nxt-ID from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.